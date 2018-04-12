Body of 9-year-old swept out to sea Easter Sunday found in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The body of a 9-year-old boy swept away by a current in Rosarito on Easter Sunday has been found in Mexico.

Authorities say the body of Erik Ochoa was found around 10 a.m. Thursday morning at San Antonio Del Mar.

Ochoa lived in Tijuana with his stepfather while his sisters, Zusel and Hilary live in Chula Vista.

Ochoa was with two other children walking on the beach in Rosarito when they were swept out to sea.

One of the boys was able to make it out of the current and ran to get help. The third child washed ashore 25 minutes after going missing.