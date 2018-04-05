Family searches for boy swept away in Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A family from Chula Vista is desperately looking for their 9-year-old loved one.

Erik Ochoa was swept away by the current in Rosarito on Easter Sunday. Ochoa lives in Tijuana with his father. His sisters, Zusel and Hilary live in Chula Vista.

The boy was with two other children walking along the beach in Rosarito when they were swept away. One boy made it out of the current and ran to get an adult nearby. The third child washed ashore, lifeless, 25-minutes after going missing. Erik hasn't been seen since.

The sisters have been looking for their brother since they heard about what happened. They've been going from Imperial Beach all the way down to Border Field State Park.

The Mexican Navy is actively searching on the Mexican side. The U.S. Coast Guard broadcast a message to boaters telling them to be on the lookout.

Erik was last seen wearing green shorts and a striped shirt. The family tells 10News the Mexican Navy will search until Sunday.