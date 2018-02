SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A body found in the water off the coast of La Jolla Sunday morning was identified as a man who was reported missing after falling from Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach in late January.



At around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, passengers on a boat off the coast of the Children's Pool reported seeing a body floating in the water.



Lifeguards took the body to shore to begin the process of identification.



On Monday, authorities confirmed that the body was that of 27-year-old Taylor Watts, a local musician.



Watts was reported missing in the early evening of Jan. 21 after he fell off Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. Initial reports indicated Watts was fully clothed when he fell into the water and may have hit his head on the pier on the way down.



Watts did not resurface after landing in the water, prompting a search by San Diego lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard.



The search for Watts continued for several days, but authorities were not able to find him.