San Diego lifeguards continue search for man who fell from Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Lifeguards resumed their search Monday morning for a man seen falling off Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.



Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, lifeguards responded to reports of a fully clothed 27-year-old man falling from the pier into the water, possibly hitting his head on the pier on the way down, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.



The man did not resurface after landing in the water, witnesses told SDFRD officials.



Officials said a lifeguard immediately jumped into the water from the pier to search, and a lifeguard boat also joined the effort. A lifeguard on a personal water craft and Copter 2 also assisted in the search.



According to SDFRD officials, at one point, there were about 16 lifeguards in the water searching for the man. Crews also searched under the pier near the pilings.



The search was called off at 7 p.m. -- around the same time a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and boat joined the search effort.



San Diego Lifeguards resumed their search for the man, who has not been identified, at 6 a.m. Monday.