SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) – Police are investigating after a body was found several miles off the La Jolla coast Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department, occupants onboard a private boat reported seeing a body floating in the water about two and a half miles off the coast of the children’s pool around 7:30 a.m.

Lifeguards took the body out of the water and called police.

RELATED: Body found at Border Field State Park near Imperial Beach

Authorities say they haven’t identified the man at this time.

10News is following this story and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.