Body found in remote area of Joshua Tree National Park

Jae C. Hong/AP
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:53:48-04

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews searching Joshua Tree National Park said Thursday that they have discovered an unidentified body in a remote area of the park.

The National Park Service said several pieces of clothing and a body were found in the northeastern area of the park on Wednesday by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the Associated Press reported.

The body has yet to be identified.

Authorities have been searching the area since Sunday for 20-year-old Joseph Espinoza, of Oceanside.

Espinoza was dropped off for a hike by a family member on May 16 but hasn't been seen or heard from since. Three days later, the family filed a missing person's report. Since last week, there have been about 15 reports of sightings, but they have all turned up empty.

