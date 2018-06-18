Police investigating after body found in street near Discovery Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after they say a body was found in the middle of the road near Discovery Park early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call around 4 a.m. from a woman who claimed she saw someone lying in the middle of the road at the intersection of Buena Vista Way and Rancho Del Rey.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she stopped and tried to help the man. When she turned his face to start giving CPR she made a startling realization.

"I believe it was one of my students when I was a teacher," she said.

The woman later got in touch with the student's parents who confirmed to her that it was their 23-year-old son, she said.

His name has not been released.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the man was likely skateboarding in the area when he was hit by a car. An official investigation is underway.