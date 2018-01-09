Boater rescued off Coronado during storm

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 54°
CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - A boater whose ship started sinking during San Diego's storm Tuesday morning was rescued by Coronado lifeguards and the Coast Guard.
The man's sailboat was moored at Zuniga jetty off Point Loma when strong winds pushed him out to sea about 10 a.m. Nine other boats were also set adrift, said lifeguards.
Lifeguards said the man climbed into his dinghy. His boat, which he lived aboard, ran aground and sank.
10NEWS PINPOINT WEATHER
The man was cold and bruised but not seriously injured, said Coronado lifeguard Sean Carey.
The boat is underwater near the north of end of Coronado with only the mast showing.