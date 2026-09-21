Bluff collapse closes access to Grandview Beach, the same site where 3 people died in 2019

A bluff collapse has closed access to Grandview Beach in Encinitas, near the same site where a deadly collapse killed three people in 2019.

The steps leading down to the beach have been blocked off, with a gate and signs warning of danger and bluff failure preventing anyone from heading down to the shore. On Friday, a portion of the bluff toppled onto the ground just south of the collapse that killed three people seven years ago.

The city of Encinitas said constant waves undercutting the base of the bluffs was the main cause of the collapse.

Professor of Geology at San Diego State University, Dr. Pat Abbott, analyzed both incidents and described the latest collapse as unpredictable.

"For something like this one here, I would basically call it unpredictable, just as the one in 2019 that killed the three people. That was this same cliff right here. This section right here collapsed in exact same way and killed three people on August 2, 2019. No warning whatsoever. 100% Mother Nature," Abbott said.

Abbott also warned that developing El Niño conditions could increase the frequency of bluff failures along the coastline.

"If the El Niño continues to develop as we're anticipating, I would definitely expect a higher frequency of occurrence of these things because of all that added rainfall," Abbott said.

Just north of Encinitas, the city of Carlsbad declared a local emergency due to bluff failure last week. Abbott said it is only a matter of time before another collapse occurs.

"Up the coast to the north, does this rock mass exist or how much farther to the south does it exist? So we've already seen twice now what these can do. So now the next thing would be is how, how far are they down here?," Abbott said.

The city of Encinitas says beachgoers can still access the shore at Beacons and Ponto beaches.

