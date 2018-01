SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The second round of winter storms are moving into San Diego while many San Diegans are hitting the roads for their evening commute.

Track the storms and traffic updates below:

Traffic Blog

- Traffic stopped on I-8 east between Mission Bay Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard

- Crash slowing down traffic on I-8 east at Willows Road in Alpine

- Traffic slowed on SR-163 south at I-8 due to crash

- Traffic stopped on 52 east between SR-163 and I-15

- Wind advisory issued for I-8 east at Willows Road in Alpine

- Right lane blocked on 163 south at Genesee Avenue due to crash