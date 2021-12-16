Watch
Blizzard shuts down highway linking California with Oregon

Peter Morning/AP
California snow road chains required
Posted at 8:21 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:21:48-05

REDDING, Calif. (AP) -- Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles have prompted authorities to impose a shutdown of a portion of the West Coast's major interstate that links California with Oregon.

California officials Wednesday afternoon closed Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding as the latest of back-to-back storms slammed the region.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that it closed southbound I-5 lanes starting at the city of Ashland.

A California Department of Transportation spokesperson said Thursday that there is no estimated time for reopening the highway as crews assess it, remove hazardous trees and restore power lines.

