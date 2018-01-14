Biker arrested after leading CHP officers on chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was arrested after he led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase on his motorcycle Sunday morning.

CHP says they received several calls from motorists on I-5 around 6th Avenue around 11:30 am.

Drivers in the area told officers that a group of about 100 bikers were surrounding cars and doing wheelies.

CHP said one of the riders committed a traffic violation and an officer signaled for him to stop. When the man refused to stop a chase ensued.

The rider was eventually arrested for felony evasion after crashing in El Cajon.

According to CHP, the group identifies themselves as the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club.