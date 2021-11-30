Watch
Big Bear Mountain Resorts opening despite dry fall

Lee Stockwell/Big Bear Mountain Resorts
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 30, 2021
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) -- Two Southern California ski areas will open this week despite dry fall weather.

Big Bear Mountain Resorts announced that Friday will be opening day for the general public at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.

Season pass holders will get an early start on Thursday.

Weather across Southern California has been dry and mild, but it has been cold enough up in the San Bernardino Mountains for snowmaking.

In the Sierra Nevada, ski resorts have largely seen postponements of opening days due to lack of snowfall and warm conditions that have hindered snowmaking.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
