Amid movements such as “Me Too” and “Times Up," WalletHub has determined the best and worst states in America for women.

According to WalletHub, although women make up 51 percent of the U.S. population, only 22 percent of U.S. Senators are women while only 19.3 percent of the House of Representatives is made up of women.

To rank states, the site compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 indicators of living standards for women.

RELATED: WalletHub ranks best and worst states for military retirees

California didn’t rank as high on the list as some may think, coming in 19th overall.

California also came in 23rd in the women’s economic and social well-being rank and 12th for women’s health and safety. Overall the best state for women was Minnesota and the worst was Louisiana.

Below are the top five best states for women in 2018:

Minnesota

Massachusets

Vermont

North Dakota

Wisconsin

The list below is the worst five states for women in 2018, according to WalletHub: