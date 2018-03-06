Bear Mountain guests spring into action to save 5-year-old dangling from ski lift

(KGTV) - A group of people sprang into action to catch a young girl who slipped off a ski lift in Big Bear.

This past weekend, video shot by Instagram user explosive_comics_art showed a 5-year-old girl dangling from a chairlift during an outing at Bear Mountain Ski Resort.

Moments later, as the girl was coming dangerously close to falling off, being held by only her hoodie by a ski instructor, according to ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC, as she dangled above the ground.

RELATED: San Diego native and wife caught in Squaw Valley avalanche

A group of people below rush off and bring back a tarp to create a safety net for her to drop down to. The girl fell to the tarp and was not seriously injured.

In a statement to KABC, Bear Mountain officials said there were investigating the incident and "will do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening again."