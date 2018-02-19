Two people found dead inside Vista home in suspected homicide

Betsy Littrell
5:30 PM, Feb 18, 2018
VISTA (KGTV) - Two people were found dead inside a Vista home Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies are investigating this as a homicide. Nobody has been arrested, deputies said.

Deputies were called to a house in the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. They found a man and a woman dead inside a home.

The 9-1-1 call came from inside the home, deputies said.

Neighbors reported hearing at least one gunshot. 

This is a breaking story. 10News will update when more details are available.

