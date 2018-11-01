As many as 15,000 troops to be deployed to border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Troops will soon arrive at several bases throughout San Diego County to provide support U.S. Customs and Border Protection as the migrant caravan approaches.

According to the United States Northern Command, troops are being sent to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Naval Air Facility El Centro, Naval Base Coronado, Naval Base San Diego and Naval Base Point Loma.

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday that as many as 7,000 troops are being deployed to three states for support, though President Donald Trump told reporters as many as 15,000 could be sent.

According to ABC News, 15,000 is roughly the number of troops deployed to Afghanistan and three times the number in Iraq.

"As far as the caravan is concerned our military is out, we have about 5,000-8 (thousand), we'll go up to anywhere between 10 (thousand) and 15,000 military personnel on top of border patrol, ICE and everybody else on the border," Trump told reporters Wednesday.

Related Stories

“Democrats want open borders and want to invite caravan after caravan,” Trump said at a Florida rally Wednesday night. “It’s called catch but we take the word release out. We’re not releasing anyone," he continued.

The migrant caravan is still more than 800 miles away from the U.S., according to CNN. Many in the caravan plan to seek asylum.

"Immigration is a very, very big and very dangerous -- a really dangerous topic and we're not gonna allow people to come into our country that don't have the well-being of our country in mind," Trump added.

According to the Secretary of Defense, the military will be providing the following support while at the border:

Military planning teams to coordinate operations, engineering, medical, and logistic support

Helicopter companies to support the movement of CBP tactical personnel

Engineer battalions to erect temporary vehicle barriers and fencing

Deployable medical units to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients

Temporary housing to support CBP and military personnel

Light towers, barrier material, barbed and concertina wire, as well as cases of meals ready-to-eat

10News reached out to San Diego County's congressional representatives for a response.

Rep. Susan Davis said, “Trump is doubling down on his failed policy. Our border patrol, which is stretched thin, needs the resources and training to process the families seeking asylum and 15,000 active duty troops doesn't solve this. We need judges and lawyers to address the backlog of asylum cases. And social workers and counselors to help care for the families who are fleeing violence.”

CNN contributed to this article.