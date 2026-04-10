San Diego pet owners prepare for the anticipated Artemis II sonic boom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Many pet owners at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach said they planned to head indoors later in the day to keep their animals safe ahead of an anticipated sonic boom from the Artemis II return.

The sonic boom, along with rumbling, could be loud enough to rattle windows.

Nina Thompson, a spokesperson for the San Diego Humane Society, said pet owners should absolutely be on alert.

"We do get a lot of strays in for loud noises, including fireworks, loud booms, even construction noises," Thompson said.

Thompson recommends creating an indoor sanctuary for pets using calming music or white noise, along with food, water, or a favorite toy.

Allison Shea, a pet sitter, plans to keep a dog named Hazel inside and play sound healing music.

"She’s terrified, shaking, runs under the bed, and it take a real long time to get over it, hours," Shea said. ”I don’t think she’s going to like it too much.”

Sam Brown said any loud noise makes his 10-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Charlie, nervous and alert.

"He’s a baby for sure, even when microwave beep goes off, or bacon sizzling in the kitchen," Brown said. “He’ll definitely be inside.”

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