Arrest made in Taco Bell drive-thru killing over phony bill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Taco Bell employee who was shot at the drive-thru window of a South Los Angeles location.

Police Chief announced the arrest during a Tuesday evening vigil for 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was killed Saturday night.

Investigators say a man in a car in the drive-thru lane shot Garcia after an argument. Investigators say the dispute began when the victim's 19-year-old son, who was also working, refused to accept a counterfeit $20 bill for a meal.

