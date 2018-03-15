Arrest made in fatal Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash on a Chula Vista street that killed a man was arrested, police announced Thursday.



Chula Vista police said 28-year-old Guillermo Jimenez turned himself in Wednesday afternoon and “admitted he was driving the vehicle” that hit and killed 62-year-old Rogelio Medrano on the night of March 11.



Jimenez was arrested and faces charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.



According to police, Medrano was leaving to go to work at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday when a gray BMW 3 Series allegedly driven by Jimenez struck him in the 400 block of Moss Street.



Medrano was declared dead at the scene.



Although Jimenez is in custody, police did not recover the vehicle in the incident. Police said they are looking for a charcoal gray 2008 BMW 3 Series 2-door coupe with California license plate 7NPH453.



Police believe the BMW “should have significant damage to the right front fender, headlamp and passenger side mirror.



Anyone with information on the car’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chula Vista police Det. Joe Briles at 619-476-5321.