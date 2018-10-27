Arrest made for threatening notes targeting La Jolla High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person has been arrested Friday in connection with two threatening notes targeting La Jolla High School found off-campus.

It's not clear whether the person was a student of the school.

In a letter to parents Thursday, La Jolla High Principal Charles Podhorsky alerted the community of the notes that made mention to Oct. 31 and Dec. 10.

Podhorsky alerted parents to the arrest Friday, and noted, "In an abundance of caution, we still plan to have additional officers on campus on these dates."

It wasn't confirmed where the notes were found in the community, but students told 10News one of the notes were found at a nearby 7-Eleven location.

Podhorsky also reminded parents to talk with their children regarding the notes and “If you see something, say something.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported to either the Students Speak Out/Crime Stoppers hotline at 619-275-8240 or to San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.