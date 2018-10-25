Point Loma Nazarene University classes canceled due to FBI investigation into possible threat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A possible threat to Point Loma Nazarene University forced school officials to cancel all classes at all of its campuses Thursday.



In a post on the school’s Facebook page, officials said they “received information from the FBI about a possible threat to a PLNU campus. The FBI is investigating. PLNU is working with both the FBI and SDPD.”



Due to the investigation and out of an abundance of caution, the school canceled all classes, including those at their satellite campuses, for the remainder of the day.



Officials added: “All non-supervisory employees are dismissed. All services are closed. Residential students should return and remain in residence halls until further notice.”



The nature of the threat was not disclosed.