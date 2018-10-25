Point Loma Nazarene University classes canceled due to FBI investigation into possible threat
Jermaine Ong
8:53 AM, Oct 25, 2018
41 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A possible threat to Point Loma Nazarene University forced school officials to cancel all classes at all of its campuses Thursday.
In a post on the school’s Facebook page, officials said they “received information from the FBI about a possible threat to a PLNU campus. The FBI is investigating. PLNU is working with both the FBI and SDPD.”