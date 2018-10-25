Arizona woman ID'd in fatal Point Loma shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have identified the woman shot and killed, allegedly by her boyfriend, at a Point Loma strip mall earlier this month.

San Diego Police said 20-year-old Octavia Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., was fatally shot in the parking lot at 4013 W. Point Loma Blvd. just before midnight on Oct. 9.

Paramedics transported Williams to the hospital where she died.

Police identified Williams' killer as 41-year-old Joe Bennette Conway. Conway is believed to be Williams' boyfriend, according to City News Service, and the shooting took place after an argument.

Conway was described as 5’7” tall and 150 pounds. Officers say he may be driving a red four-door Chevrolet Cavalier, possibly with Arizona license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.