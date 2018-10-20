San Diego Police release suspect photo in Point Loma shooting case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police released a photo Friday of a suspect wanted in the death of a woman in Point Loma.

Joe Bennette Conway, 41, shot the unidentified woman in the parking lot of 4013 W. Point Loma Blvd. late on the night of October 9, police said.

911 dispatchers received a call about the shooting. Police units found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital, where she died.

Police identified Conway as the murder suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Conway is 5’7” tall and 150 pounds. Officers said he is driving a red four-door Chevrolet Cavalier, possibly with Arizona license plates.

Investigators did not release a possible motive in the case, or Conway’s connection to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.