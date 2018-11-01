Anti-tax advocates rally against San Diego bond measures
Jim Patton
5:21 PM, Oct 31, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Anti-tax advocates rallied Wednesday against an array of bond measures across San Diego County say they will add more than $21 billion in debt to San Diego taxpayers if they all pass.
"We have to say no to the big bond bailout of 2018," said anti-tax advocate Carl DeMaio, flanked by a dozen supporters, and Tony Krvaric, chairman of the Republican Party in San Diego County.
While calling for an across the board rejection of all bond measures on the ballot, the speakers focused most of their ire on Measure Y-Y, the $3.5 billion measure for the San Diego Unified School District.
"You can see a state of the art classroom building," Sharp said as he pointed at a new looking structure on the campus. "That was a result of the generous support of taxpayers and proposition S and Z."
Grant says the bond measures in 2008 and 2012 were always the first two steps in a three-part improvement of San Diego schools.
"In 2008 we developed a district-wide plan; what it would cost to bring all of our schools into working order. And this [Measure Y-Y] is the final phase of that," Grant added.