See your sample ballot for the November 2018 election

6:13 PM, Oct 18, 2018
6:18 PM, Oct 18, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Not sure what to expect at the polls on Election Day?

Voting may take longer this year because the ballot consists of two cards, according to Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

San Diego County’s 1,708,860 registered voters will also be using some 600 different ballots.

There are 1,542 voting precincts, however, 66 percent of San Diegans will skip the polls and vote by mail.

You can find your sample ballot by typing in your address on the Registrar of Voters website.

