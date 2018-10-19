What you need to know about voting this November

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With the midterms less than a month away, you may have some questions about how to vote.

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re registered to vote, you can check with the Registrar of Voters by clicking here.

Register to Vote

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register online by clicking here. The deadline to register to vote is October 22.

In order to register to vote in California you must be:

A U.S. Citizen

A California Resident

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

Vote By Mail

To vote by mail, you can either request a permanent mail ballot or a temporary mail ballot. To request either you can call (858) 565-5800 or fill out a form on the registrar’s website.

A temporary mail ballot application can be found on the back cover of your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet.

The application can be sent to: Registrar of Voters, P.O. Box 85520, San Diego, CA 92186-5520.

The registrar of voters recommends sending in the application 30 days before Election Day. Check out the list below for important information on voting by mail:

You will receive your mail ballot between 29 and 7 days before Election Day

Follow instructions for marking (voting) on your mail ballot

Place marked (voted) ballot in official return envelope and seal it

SIGN and DATE outside of envelope and use proper postage

If you mailed your ballot and forgot to sign the outside of the envelope, please use this form to send your signature to us

For those who plan on voting by mail, you have until October 30 to request a mail ballot.

All set to vote but don’t know where to go? The county makes it easy to find your polling place. All you’ll need is your street Number, Street Name, Street Type (if it is not blank) and Zip Code of your home address. Click here to find out where to vote.

Election Day is on November 6.