Living Coast Discovery Center shows off shark & ray touch exhibit during Shark Week

The ABC 10News team went to the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista to learn more about their special sharks and rays events, which are lined up with Discovery Channel's Shark Week.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 11, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The ABC 10News team went to the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista to learn more about their special sharks and rays events, which are lined up with Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

The nonprofit zoo and aquarium is located on the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Staff there have been serving the community for over 30 years. The center is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña went to the Discovery Center to learn more about everything they have to offer.

