Humphreys Backstage hosts concert benefitting flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News went to Shelter Island on Thursday, where a benefit concert for victims of the January floods was held.

Money from the tickets sold will go towards helping the people impacted, like 69-year-old Miss Lee.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu introduced us to her in September, even though she didn't want to appear on camera. She's been living in her Mountain View home since her housing money from FEMA ran out.

Generous donations from the community have helped her since then.

Earlier this month, Wale also introduced us to a woman named Monica Garcia. Her family of five, including a 90-year-old mother and two disabled adults, had no choice but to move back into their home, which was nowhere near ready to be lived in.

Proceeds from Thursday's Live Aid fundraiser will go straight to the Jackie Robinson YMCA, which is in the heart of southeast San Diego. That was one of the hardest hit areas during the floods.

ABC 10News spoke to someone from the YMCA about how great the need still is and how the donations will help.

"We've been so thankful. We've had so many folks pour into the Y since day one, right? We were kinda ground zero." says Fred Sotelo, a member of the YMCA's board of advisors. "We know there's at least 400 families that are displaced. The challenge is not only did folks lose everything... your personal goods, photos, applicants... But what's really challenging is the lack of inventory to move to. We have folks living in the sides of homes, trailers, couch surfing, cars... It's unsettling, and this incident really wrecked out community. It wasn't these folks' fault. Although we can't fix every home, we're trying."

