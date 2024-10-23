Watch Now
Community makes generous donation to flood victim for home repairs

The community is supporting one of the victims of the January floods in San Diego.
Harvey family foundation donation to Miss Lee
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday marked exactly nine months since the Jan. 22 floods that left thousands of San Diegans in disarray. Since that day, ABC 10News has been committed to following through with those families as they work to get back to some semblance of normalcy.

Last month, 10News anchor Wale Aliyu introduced you to Miss Lee, a 69-year-old woman living in dilapidated conditions after feeling like she didn't have many options. Wale followed through as a groundswell of support for Miss Lee came through from the community, while some other victims still remain without a safe place to live.

Watch Wale's full story, including an interview with the San Diego Housing Commission, in the video player at the top of this page.

