'No' votes still lead on Measure E, leaving flood infrastructure in limbo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News continued watching the numbers in the vote on Measure E on Thursday. As of 6 p.m., the "nos" were still winning slightly on the measure that would increase the City of San Diego's sales tax by 1% to fund different infrastructure projects.

Still, Mayor Todd Gloria is hopeful it will pass.

"We will figure it out... But roads crumbling, storm channels not matching needs — that's why I think San Diegans will support this," he says.

Some of the victims of the January floods, who are still homeless, had the tough decision to vote yes or no on that measure.

On one hand, it's more money out of their pockets, but on the other hand, they know the lack of infrastructure funding led to their homes being destroyed.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with one woman who says her family of five, including a 90-year-old mother and two disabled adults, have no choice but to move back home on Friday despite the home being nowhere near ready.

