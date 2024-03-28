Groups give presentations on sewage impact

(KGTV) — Groups are set to give presentations on the impact of sewage in the South Bay. ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with those set to speak out.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 20:43:27-04
(KGTV) — Groups are set to give presentations on the impact of sewage in the South Bay. ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with those set to speak out.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.