ACLU sues Trump Administration 'forcibly separating' asylum-seeking families

(KGTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday against the Trump Administration for "forcibly separating asylum-seeking parents and young children."
“Whether or not the Trump administration wants to call this a ‘policy,’ it certainly is engaged in a widespread practice of tearing children away from their parents" Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said. "A national class-action lawsuit is appropriate because this is a national practice.”
The national class-action lawsuit expands an existing ACLU case regarding an asylum-seeking mother and her 7-year-old daughter who fled the Democratic Republic of Congo and were separated and detained in the U.S. afterward.
The ACLU said they are concerned over reports that the Trump Administration was considering policies aimed at separating parents from children "as a way to scare others from seeking refuge in the U.S."
The suit wants a federal judge to deem family separation unlawful.