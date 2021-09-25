Watch
8 hurt in Los Angeles crash involving police, children

Police Lights
Posted at 9:10 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 12:10:31-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle injured eight people, including two officers.

The Fire Department says all injuries are determined to be non-life-threatening in the collision that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in South LA.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were hurt.

The Los Angeles Times reports that at the time of the crash, officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
