7-Eleven stores in California, nationwide targeted in immigration sweep

LOS ANGELES -- In what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under President Donald Trump, immigration officials descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to check on employees’ immigration status.
A total of 100 stores nationwide were targeted. The audits could lead to criminal charges or fines.
21 people suspected of being in the United States illegally were arrested, per the Associated Press.
10News is looking into whether or not any San Diego 7-Eleven stores were targeted in the operation.