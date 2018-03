SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 63-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Sherman Heights Saturday night.

The stabbing happened on the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the man was arguing with a 19-year-old when the teen stabbed him in the ribs below his armpit.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene, police say. The teenage suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin and was reportedly wearing a brown jacket and gray hoodie.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.