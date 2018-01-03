Two puppies found in box tossed into Midway-area dumpster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - County Animal Services is looking for the person responsible for throwing out two puppies in San Diego's Midway neighborhood.

The male and female puppies are believed to be King Charles spaniels and no more than two weeks old. They were found Tuesday stuffed in a potato chip box in a dumpster located behind an Adrian Street business.

"For someone to just throw away these two defenseless pups in such a callous manner and an almost certain death is unconscionable," County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa said. "Someone needs to come forward with information so we can hold whoever did this cruel act accountable."

The puppies were taken to the county animal service's Bonita location for care. Staff said they are at the age where they require food every three or four hours.

Once the two dogs are old enough, they will be offered up for adoption.

The person responsible for dumping the puppies, however, is still at large. If found responsible, a suspect could face an animal cruelty-abuse conviction, and up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000 or both.

Anyone with information about who may have abandoned the dogs is asked to call animal services at 619-767-2740.