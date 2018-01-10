SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Hollywood actor who stabbed his ex-girlfriend almost two dozen times in North County was found suitable for parole Tuesday.

A jury convicted Shelley Malil seven years ago of repeatedly stabbing Kendra Beebe in San Marcos. He has served about 9 years of a 14-years-to-life sentence.

Beebe spoke only to 10News about being stabbed 23 times with a large kitchen knife.

"I have permanent injuries and the emotional pain is always going to be there,” she said.

Beebe has since moved away from North County but she traveled to San Diego to testify in Malil’s parole hearing by teleconference.

Malil had a supporting role in the movie “40 Year Old Virgin”.