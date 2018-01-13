3.5-magnitude earthquake hits East San Diego County

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. (KGTV) - Did you feel it?

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit the about 4.1 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, just off State Route 78, Friday at about 10:26 p.m. The quake had a depth of about 6.5 miles.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake could be felt in San Diego's East County areas of Borrego Springs and Campo, but also in the Imperial, Calif., area.

No damages or injuries have been reported.

The earthquake comes the same day as almost 100 quakes struck the Northern Nevada area - but they were so small, most Reno area residents didn't feel them.