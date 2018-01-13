Earthquake swarm shakes Northern Nevada and Reno

RENO, Nev. (KGTV/AP) — Dozens of earthquakes shook the Northern Nevada area Friday but they were so small, most Reno area residents didn't feel them.

Almost 100 quakes struck between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday near Mount Rose Highway and U.S. Interstate 580, according to the University of Nevada.

The largest earthquake was a magnitude 2.6.

There have been no reports of damage and fewer than 40 people have reported feeling them on the lab's web site.

University of Nevada, Reno seismologist Ken Smith said his group is monitoring the situation closely and updating local emergency management officials in case the sequence evolves to a larger, damaging earthquake.

