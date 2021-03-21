3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff’s deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California.

The 20-year-old driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday.

The deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno. Officials say the violent collisions happened moments later, with at least seven vehicles involved in the deadly crash, and five ending up engulfed in flames.