1st court appearance for La Jolla restaurant owner accused of rape

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A La Jolla restaurant owner who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women had his first court appearance on Monday.

Daniel Dorado,59, had 14 counts brought against him, including rape of an unconscious person.

He pleaded not guilty.

Dorado was arrested last week. In a 10News exclusive interview that aired after his arrest, one of his accusers claimed he drugged and raped her three years ago while at his Bird Rock area restaurant, Voce del Mare.

Prosecutors say one victim was sexually assaulted at the restaurant and the other three were allegedly assaulted elsewhere.

Deputy DA Katherine Flaherty tells 10News, "The people consider him a danger to society based on four different victims complaining of similar- type assaults over a period of nine years."

Defense Attorney Daniel Greene says, "My understanding from the people I’ve spoken to is that Mr. Dorado is an upstanding member of the community. We’ve spoken to some of the people who worked in his restaurant. They’ve never seen anything negative happen in the context of the restaurant."

Dorado's bail remains at $900,000.00.

Prosecutors say police believe there could be more victims and have been investigating new leads.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact SDPD.