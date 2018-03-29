LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman who says she was drugged and raped by Daniel Dorado while on a job interview at his La Jolla Restaurant nearly three years ago, is sharing her story only with 10News.

Dorado was arrested Wednesday on 18 counts, including rape.

The woman, who requested her identity be protected, said the alleged assault happened at Voce Del Mare on the night of April 27, 2015.

"I went in there for a job interview, I would never have imagined going through a sexual assault and not knowing how it happened," the accuser said.

She tells 10News it began when she answered an ad on Craigslist for a hostess position. She recalls arriving around 9:30 p.m. for an interview with Dorado, who at one point offered her a glass of wine, which she accepted.

What happened next is unclear.

"What I do recall is waking up around four in the morning and I did not have any clothes on...he had nothing on," she said.

The people who had been at the restaurant when she arrived were gone, and she said she was locked in, alone with Dorado.

It was then that she remembers the phone ringing. On the other end was her mother, wondering where she was.

"Honestly I feel because my mother called the restaurant around four something in the morning is what made him let me leave, knowing that somebody knew I was there," she said.

The accuser said she knew she'd been assaulted because of how her body felt.

"I had vaginal discomfort," she said. "I felt as if there must have been penetration at some point, bruises around my chest, I was in great pain."

Although she filed a police report, she was ultimately told there was not enough evidence to charge Dorado, until now.

"Knowing that I'm not the only one, I want justice and I hope that if there's anybody out there who knows this individual, who was a victim, that they come forward so there can be justice," she said.



The woman's attorney, Jessica Pride, who routinely deals with cases of sexual assault, tells 10News it's important accusers come forward.

"His conduct appears to be very brazen," Pride said. "In my experience perpetrators who act so boldly tend to have more victims and it's not their first rodeo."