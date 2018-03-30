More women come forward about La Jolla restaurant owner accused of rape

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - More women are coming forward after a 10News investigation revealed a La Jolla restaurant owner was arrested Wednesday on 18 counts that include raping an unconscious victim and forcibly drugging a victim.

Daniel Dorado is the owner of Bird Rock area's Voce Del Mare, an upscale Italian restaurant. He's now behind bars, held on $900,000 bail.

Thursday, a woman who didn't want to go on-camera told us she applied for a bartending job at the restaurant a couple of years ago, but was so uncomfortable with Dorado that she declined the job opportunity. She tells us he asked her over the phone about her body type and whether she'd wear revealing clothing. She tells us the inappropriate conversation led to more harassment, after he apparently called and yelled at her that night for being unable to meet in-person.

10News also spoke to a woman Thursday who says she worked at the restaurant for a brief time and also claims to have been treated inappropriately. She wanted us to protect her identity, but revealed, "He wanted to know what I was going to be wearing to work. He wanted me to take a picture of [my outfit] and text it to him." She says she quit after a few shifts.

Both women felt uncomfortable with Dorado, but say they were horrified after watching a 10News exclusive interview Wednesday night with a young woman who claims he drugged and raped her three years ago when she came into the restaurant to interview for a hostess position. Her attorney says she is one of at least four women that Dorado is charged with assaulting.

Dorado is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.