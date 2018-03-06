17-year-old arrested for social media threats against Canyon Crest Academy
Mark Saunders
11:02 AM, Mar 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested for social media threats to a Carmel Valley high school.
San Diego Police said the juvenile was taken into custody Monday during an investigation into threatening comments issued online against Canyon Crest Academy, which is part of the San Dieguito Union High School District.
The teenager has been placed in Juvenile Hall for criminal threats, SDPD said.