17-year-old arrested for social media threats against Canyon Crest Academy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested for social media threats to a Carmel Valley high school.

San Diego Police said the juvenile was taken into custody Monday during an investigation into threatening comments issued online against Canyon Crest Academy, which is part of the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The teenager has been placed in Juvenile Hall for criminal threats, SDPD said.

SDPD is encouraging parents to talk with their child or children about the potential consequences of making threats or comments that may cause others to fear for their safety.