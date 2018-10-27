17 rescued, 3 hurt in mega yacht, fishing boat crash off San Diego's coast

Fair
HI: 79°
LO: 59°
A mega yacht and fishing vessel collided off the coast of San Diego, injuring 3 people and prompting 17 others to be rescued by Coast Guard crews.
Coast Guardsmen and emergency medical services personnel assist a person who was injured in a vessel collision, rescued by Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew members and transported to Sector San Diego Oct. 26, 2018. In all, 18 people were rescued by the Coast Guard from the motor vessel Prowler, including one who was medevaced via Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH60 Jayhawk helicopter. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Taylor Bacon.
Emergency medical services personnel assist a man who was injured in a vessel collision and medevaced to Sector San Diego Oct. 26, 2018. In all, 18 people were rescued by the Coast Guard from the motor vessel Prowler. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Taylor Bacon.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Lopez Lopez assists a man who was injured in a vessel collision, rescued by Coast Guard Station San Diego boatcrew members and transported to Sector San Diego Oct. 26, 2018. In all, 18 people were rescued by the Coast Guard from the motor vessel Prowler, including one who was medevaced via Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH60 Jayhawk helicopter. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Taylor Bacon.
Coast Guardsmen and emergency medical services personnel assist a person who was injured in a vessel collision and medevaced to Sector San Diego Oct. 26, 2018. In all, 18 people were rescued by the Coast Guard from the motor vessel Prowler. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Taylor Bacon.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people were injured, one critically, and Coast Guard crews rescued 17 others after a mega yacht collided with a fishing vessel off the coast of Imperial Beach Friday night.
The 332-foot yacht, Attessa IV, crashed into the 65-foot sportfisher vessel, Prowler, just before 8 p.m. about nine miles off the shore of Imperial Beach, according to the Coast Guard.
The collision caused extensive damage to the right side of the Prowler.
At least three people were injured, including one man who was airlifted to shore and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in critical condition.
RELATED: Fishing boat catches fire off coast of San Diego; 15 rescued
Coast Guard crews transferred 17 passengers from the damaged fishing boat back to San Diego. The Prowler's 10 remaining passengers were transferred onto the Attessa IV, set to return to San Diego.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known.