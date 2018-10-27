17 rescued, 3 hurt in mega yacht, fishing boat crash off San Diego's coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people were injured, one critically, and Coast Guard crews rescued 17 others after a mega yacht collided with a fishing vessel off the coast of Imperial Beach Friday night.

The 332-foot yacht, Attessa IV, crashed into the 65-foot sportfisher vessel, Prowler, just before 8 p.m. about nine miles off the shore of Imperial Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The collision caused extensive damage to the right side of the Prowler.

At least three people were injured, including one man who was airlifted to shore and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in critical condition.

RELATED: Fishing boat catches fire off coast of San Diego; 15 rescued

Coast Guard crews transferred 17 passengers from the damaged fishing boat back to San Diego. The Prowler's 10 remaining passengers were transferred onto the Attessa IV, set to return to San Diego.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.