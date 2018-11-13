14-year-old arrested for making threats against El Capitan High School

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after reportedly making threats on social media against El Capitan High School.

Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the threats and began investigating.

Deputies were able to identify a 14-year-old student at the high school as a potential suspect, eventually arresting him at his home.

Deputies have no information of any additional threats but, out of an abundance of caution, have increased patrols in the area Tuesday.

The specific nature of the threats is unclear.