SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Flu activity is slowing down throughout San Diego County, the County Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.

Across the county, 14 more flu deaths have been identified over the last week, though 10 of those fatalities happened earlier in the season and have just now been confirmed.

A total of 283 flu deaths have occurred in the county this season. Those who died from the flu this season ranged in age from one to 101.

For the second week in a row, the number of lab-confirmed flu cases dropped. A total of 501 cases were reported last week, compared to 767 the week before.

The percentage of visits to emergency rooms due to the flu-like symptoms also saw a decrease over the last week.

“Influenza activity has slowed down significantly compared to the end of 2017 when the flu season peaked locally,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “While flu activity peaked earlier than in previous seasons, people should continue getting vaccinated since the season is likely to last at least another month, if not longer.”