San Diego health officials warn of 'worrisome' flu season
Mark Saunders
12:46 PM, Dec 23, 2017
12:56 PM, Dec 23, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego health officials are warning locals to get vaccinated and take precautions to avoid getting the flu this season as cases increase.
San Diego County Health and Human Services said the region saw a spike in flu cases, recording a total of 563 flu cases and one death last week.
This week the agency said that number more than doubled with 1,550 new cases reported, bringing the total to date to 3,195 flu cases this season. Five additional flu-related deaths were also reported, bringing the season total to 10.