SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego health officials are warning locals to get vaccinated and take precautions to avoid getting the flu this season as cases increase.

San Diego County Health and Human Services said the region saw a spike in flu cases, recording a total of 563 flu cases and one death last week.

This week the agency said that number more than doubled with 1,550 new cases reported, bringing the total to date to 3,195 flu cases this season. Five additional flu-related deaths were also reported, bringing the season total to 10.

"The number of flu cases that are being reported is very worrisome. We urge the public to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

The agency said those who have chronic medical conditions, who are pregnant, who 65-years or older, or who live with or care for others at risk should be extra cautious.

In addition to vaccination, locals can take simple actions to minimize their risk:

Wash hands thoroughly and often,

Use hand sanitizers,

Stay away from sick people,

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,

Clean commonly touched surfaces, and

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

For public health center locations to get vaccinated, click here.