San Diego health officials warn of 'worrisome' flu season

Mark Saunders
12:46 PM, Dec 23, 2017
12:56 PM, Dec 23, 2017

ALLENTOWN, PA - JANUARY 11: A patient recieves a flu shot at a mobile tent set up to handle the recent influx of flu cases by the Lehigh Valley Health Network's main hospital campus January 11, 2013 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The health department has designated influenza as widespread throughout 41 states, with more than 11,000 laboratory-confirmed cases since flu season began in mid-December. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Jessica Kourkounis
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego health officials are warning locals to get vaccinated and take precautions to avoid getting the flu this season as cases increase.

San Diego County Health and Human Services said the region saw a spike in flu cases, recording a total of 563 flu cases and one death last week.

This week the agency said that number more than doubled with 1,550 new cases reported, bringing the total to date to 3,195 flu cases this season. Five additional flu-related deaths were also reported, bringing the season total to 10.

"The number of flu cases that are being reported is very worrisome. We urge the public to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

The agency said those who have chronic medical conditions, who are pregnant, who 65-years or older, or who live with or care for others at risk should be extra cautious.

In addition to vaccination, locals can take simple actions to minimize their risk:

  • Wash hands thoroughly and often,
  • Use hand sanitizers,
  • Stay away from sick people,
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,
  • Clean commonly touched surfaces, and
  • If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

For public health center locations to get vaccinated, click here.

