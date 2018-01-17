1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Authorities are on scene after a fatal crash in Escondido Wednesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Champagne Boulevard and Mountain Meadow Road.

One person is dead and at least four others are seriously injured. CHP say the crash was head-on.

Authorities said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the vehicles stayed on the road and one vehicle slid down an embankment.

The speed limit in the area is 55 miles-per-hour. It's unclear if speed was a factor at this point.